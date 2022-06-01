Severn Trent Plc (STRNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.72 on July 25th

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.7229 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Severn Trent stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($31.88) to GBX 2,800 ($35.43) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,800.00.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

