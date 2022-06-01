SevenOneSeven Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 0.9% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after buying an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after buying an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 77,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,659,846. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

