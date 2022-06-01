SevenOneSeven Capital Management Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 60,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,439,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after buying an additional 47,810 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 29,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,954. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $85.52 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.03.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.