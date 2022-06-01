SevenOneSeven Capital Management Purchases 408 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Novavax were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of NVAX traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. 24,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.26. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

