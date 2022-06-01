SevenOneSeven Capital Management Has $700,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 1.4% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.71.

ZBRA opened at $342.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $309.00 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

