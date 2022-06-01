SevenOneSeven Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 301.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,348,940,000 after buying an additional 8,514,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.65. 247,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,984,352. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

