SevenOneSeven Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,960 shares of company stock valued at $22,248,358. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.01. 9,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,256. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

