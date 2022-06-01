SevenOneSeven Capital Management Acquires Shares of 26,210 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Newell Brands accounts for 1.1% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

