SevenOneSeven Capital Management Acquires New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.9% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

