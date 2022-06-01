Serum Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, Serum has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00003539 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $281.04 million and approximately $65.33 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

