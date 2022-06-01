Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of SNFCA opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.77. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

