Secret (SCRT) Reaches Market Cap of $271.73 Million

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00005281 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $271.73 million and $12.06 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00203281 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003361 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000512 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001192 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00311420 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

