SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

SPNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 499,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,874,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,894 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,073,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 293,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 159,926 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,459. The stock has a market cap of $287.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.28. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

