SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will post $54.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.62 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $47.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $232.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.42 million to $233.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $255.60 million, with estimates ranging from $241.39 million to $272.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPNE. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPNE stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

