Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.
Shares of SHIP stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is 47.62%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.
About Seanergy Maritime (Get Rating)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.
