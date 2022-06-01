Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 155.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,897 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,639. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.36.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

