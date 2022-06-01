ScPrime Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001211 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $15.38 million and $6,738.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,661,560 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

