Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Up 3.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.35. 43,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,460,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after purchasing an additional 66,059 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

