Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.26

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.26 and last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

SANM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

