Salzgitter AG (SZGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 23rd

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

