Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $160.24, but opened at $174.01. Salesforce shares last traded at $182.05, with a volume of 200,964 shares traded.

The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.02.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,634,777 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $481,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 272.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 31.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

