Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Down 26.6% in May

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 602,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

SLRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,892. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25,992 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 71,260 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

