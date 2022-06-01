SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.72 Million

Brokerages expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) to announce $123.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $126.50 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $102.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $521.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $519.11 million to $524.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $627.27 million, with estimates ranging from $593.14 million to $655.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.25 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.46. 1,586,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,643. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $64.43.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.