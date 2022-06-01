Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $305.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Saia by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

SAIA stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.59. 555,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,747. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Saia has a 1-year low of $173.64 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

