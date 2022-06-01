Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.17.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 135,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,851,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.