Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il reduced its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSI opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $491,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,169,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,236,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 87,713 shares of company stock valued at $540,192 over the last three months. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

RSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

