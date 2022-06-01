Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Update

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWAY. B. Riley increased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $98,950 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 52.70%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

