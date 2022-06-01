RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.56. RumbleON posted earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.54) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMBL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RumbleON to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of RMBL stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 152,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $252.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.81.

In other news, CEO Marshall Chesrown acquired 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,647.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,336.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at $695,422.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,529 shares of company stock worth $507,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth $48,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RumbleON by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 160,470 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

