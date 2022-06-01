Rublix (RBLX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $200.00

Rublix (RBLX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Rublix coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rublix has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Rublix has a market cap of $722,147.91 and $200.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $820.53 or 0.02597998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00448238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008212 BTC.

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rublix is rublix.io . The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using US dollars.

