Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $100.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 51,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,202. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.37. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.