Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.68.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $738,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

