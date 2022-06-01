Robotti Robert Takes $2.88 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Robotti Robert bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Teck Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after acquiring an additional 639,153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Teck Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,773,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 351,151 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in Teck Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,576,000 after acquiring an additional 502,143 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Teck Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,196,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,547,000 after acquiring an additional 222,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

TECK stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 111,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

