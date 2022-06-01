Robotti Robert Purchases Shares of 2,000 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FNV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 41,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.69 and a 200 day moving average of $144.49. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.95 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
