Robotti Robert Purchases Shares of 2,000 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 41,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.69 and a 200 day moving average of $144.49. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.95 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.