Robotti Robert Purchases 2,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Robotti Robert boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. 3,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 over the last ninety days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

