Robotti Robert Has $1.50 Million Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Robotti Robert boosted its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 147.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 299,250 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert owned approximately 1.51% of Exterran worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exterran by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Exterran by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exterran by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 80,659 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exterran alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 1,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exterran Co. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exterran in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exterran Profile (Get Rating)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.