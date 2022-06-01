River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 10,944 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,944 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

NYSE AMG traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average of $145.94. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

