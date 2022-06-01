River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 10,265 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $77.01. 117,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,233. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.82.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.