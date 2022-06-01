River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 10,265 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE GE traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $77.01. 117,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,233. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.82.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.
In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
