River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,720 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,963,000 after buying an additional 271,770 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,877. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $165.01 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

