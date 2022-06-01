Ritocoin 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $99,694.95 and $4.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 659.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.08 or 0.10439412 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00456455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008815 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,701,244,218 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,947,058 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

