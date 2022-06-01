Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 513,386 shares.The stock last traded at $60.59 and had previously closed at $60.19.

Several research firms recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 70,947 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,850,000 after buying an additional 217,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 260,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

