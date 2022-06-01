Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Gap Up to $4.44

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.59. Ring Energy shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 100,150 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $500.43 million, a P/E ratio of -147.95 and a beta of 2.13.

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 504.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

