Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 85,936 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,936 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.03% of OptiNose worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in OptiNose by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptiNose Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.