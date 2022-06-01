Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 687 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,296 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NuVasive worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NUVA stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

