Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 41,508 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,508 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after acquiring an additional 644,986 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth $968,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

ECVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Feehan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.