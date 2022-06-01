Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 229,915 Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 229,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Convey Health Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Convey Health Solutions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Convey Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Convey Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Convey Health Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

CNVY opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

