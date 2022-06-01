Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 229,988 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.76% of Accuray worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accuray by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 614,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Accuray by 430.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 714,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 579,561 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $2,602,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Accuray during the third quarter worth about $1,948,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $1,471,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $193.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.92. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

