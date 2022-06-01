Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Primo Water worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,039,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 101,764 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 384,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 46,638 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after buying an additional 179,191 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

