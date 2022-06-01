Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $141,119. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWXT opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

