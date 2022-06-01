Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,196 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Provention Bio worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 5,117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 702,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1,007.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 70,667 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Provention Bio by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 99,502 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

