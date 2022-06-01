Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

